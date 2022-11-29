The Zanger family of Chicago, Illinois, USA is known for growing to a very impressive size. While in the rest of the families the birth rate is at historic lows, husband and wife married of 59 years welcome their 100th grandchild. A very large family that of the Zangers.

Photo source from Facebook

Leo and Ruth Zanger they are proud grandparents of 100 grandchildren. Just recently the couple celebrated the birth of Jaxton Leo, their 46th great-grandchild and 100th grandchild overall, with grandson Austin and wife Ashleigh making them grandparents once again.

When they are united there are really many zanger: Most of them live in the same area of ​​Quincy, Illinois. They often organize reunions, dinners, meetings, for special events throughout the year and not just for the holidays.

Whenever everyone gets together, it’s a big event. The local church rents them the hall and for the Thanksgiving Day they always have to order dozens of turkeys and a hundred pounds of baked ham to make sure no one goes home hungry.

In family gatherings everyone always knows what to do, to provide food, to clean up and to make sure everything goes well. When Ruth and Leo made their wedding vows, they never imagined they could welcome so many children into theirs family.

Photo source from Facebook

The couple has been together for nearly 60 years and had 12 children between 1956 and 1984. Their eldest daughter Linda is now 58, while their youngest son Joe is now 31. When Joe was born in 1984, he already had 10 older grandchildren!

Photo source from Facebook

Eldest granddaughter Jeannine was born to older sister Linda and her husband Kenny Hardin in 1975. Since then, the family has welcomed 9 new grandchildren, all of whom are slightly older than Joe. Everyone gets along in love and gets along.