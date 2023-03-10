With a slit, flared legs or strap around the foot: leggings are back. Not necessarily to wear under a skirt, but simply as a replacement for trousers.

Who doesn’t remember? Twenty years ago, leggings – mostly white – were an essential part of the street scene. Women no longer wore tights under a skirt, but leggings. The piece of clothing that was once so loved, then degraded hard. Especially little girls still wore leggings under a skirt, because they are nice and practical. But they fell out of favor with the general public. “Leggings were often associated with the Flodder family, or seen as anti-social,” says fashion expert Josine Droogendijk.

In 2023, leggings are hot again. Young people in particular no longer wear the garment to go to the gym, but see it as a replacement for trousers. “You can see that the line between trousers and leggings has blurred in recent decades. The leggings are now classier and more stylish to wear as trousers,” explains Droogendijk. See also Delicious! Old-fashioned shopping yourself again

Add to that the fact that many people have started to dress less formally during the pandemic. According to Droogendijk, we are also more accepting of informal clothing. And because of this, the leggings even sparkled on the catwalks of major fashion houses. In their spare time, big stars such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are spotted in it.

Wells

The leggings come in all kinds of variants this season: shiny and sporty, but also made of velvet, in a leather look or with a fleece lining. “That’s why they don’t draw that much, because let’s face it: most women just have dimples in their legs.” By the way, those white leggings are not suddenly hip again. It is mainly black variants that are in fashion. In addition, they often have a split at the bottom, a strap around the foot or flared legs.

The leggings are really not just for sporty types who want to wear a hooded sweater. Just by adding a blazer or tunic, the garments get that more stylish look. Droogendijk: ,,Because of all that variation, it is sometimes even difficult to say whether it is trousers or leggings. But especially if it turns into a summer with less weather, I expect that we will see the leggings a lot.” See also The Armani of Messina, another stone in the path of Real Madrid

Take a closer look at your favorite clothing brand: how do they produce and is that responsible? (video):