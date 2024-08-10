Another bad news has hit one of the most appreciated Italian champions ever. Gianmarco Tamberia great high jump champion, has in fact suffered another renal colic, an event that will compromise his possibility of competing in the final.

Here’s what the athlete said about this misfortune.

New malaise for Gianmarco Tamberi: the champion hit by another renal colic

These are very hard times that he is going through. Gianmarco Tamberi, who again felt unwell a few hours ago. The Italian champion of high jump who certainly stood out during the Tokyo Olympics he decided to speak openly to his fans.

He then decided to post some content on Instagram in which he said he had been hit by yet another renal colic in the middle of the night. This is a great defeat for this champion who had placed in the Olympic Games the possibility to shine as he had done in the past.

The champion has however declared that nothing will stop him from appearing in platform even if, most likely, it’s all over for him. A dream that shatters a few meters from victory, a goal that Tamberi, given his skill, would have easily achieved.

The post of despair

This is a great failure for a champion who spends all his time training, eager to bring home a time never achieved by others. Despite the pain, however, Tamberi has decided to share what happened with his fan.

These Olympics did not start off on the right foot, as the champion had managed to qualify by a hair’s breadth. Not to mention the unfortunate coincidence which led him to lose the wedding ring just as he carried the Italian flag along the Seine.

Before competing, moreover, Drums had manifested other health problems, such as a kidney stone a few days before the qualifiers and even a myofascial injury. We hope that after so much suffering this dark period will be resolved as quickly as possible.