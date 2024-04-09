Ritter announced the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers when they appeared in the field of view of Russia

After the Ukrainian air defense system ceased to provide cover for troops, Russia began to completely control the sky in the special military operation (SVO) zone and destroy fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) the first time they appeared in sight. This was stated by ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

While the Ukrainians are pulling up troops, turning them around and digging in, they are already dead; reinforcements arrive – they are dead before they even reach the battlefield; the commanders are trying to meet for a meeting – they are dead Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

Russian UAVs hit strategic targets without resistance

As the former intelligence officer pointed out, Russia controls the air not only through glide bombs, but also through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Ritter stated that the Ukrainian military spent millions of dollars worth of Western missiles to destroy drones. Now that they are over, Russian drones themselves are hitting strategic targets without any resistance.

Russia's dominance in the skies over Ukraine was also recognized in Britain

According to British expert Alexander Mercouris, Russia completely controls the sky in the air defense zone, thanks to which the Russian army can successfully attack the deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is becoming increasingly clear to me that the Russians have complete control of the airspace over Ukraine and are carrying out strikes throughout the country Alexander MercourisBritish expert

Russia has key weapons in the Northern Military District zone

As WION TV channel reported, the Russian military in the Northern Military District zone has key weapons. We are talking about a modified Joker-10 drone. It is noted that the drone is capable of intercepting Ukrainian UAVs, and at its price it is no more expensive than a bicycle.

The general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CDBR) Dmitry Kuzyakin said that the “Jokers” were adapted to the tasks of Russian air defense systems, now they can hit drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of explosives, and also use a ram. At the same time, during shots, the drone does not change direction and does not fall apart.

In the future, the technology can be developed into a more cost-effective alternative to existing anti-missile weapons, Kuzyakin noted.