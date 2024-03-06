Fabio Fazio had to intervene on online scams in his name circulating on social media. The host said that the posts with his financial investments are fake

Be careful of posts that appear online, because they could be gods dangerous fakes which risk making you fall into dangerous traps. As in the case of Fabio Fazio and of online scams which concern the host of Che tempo che fa, with alleged financial investments made by the presenter. Here's everything we need to know about the matter.

The presenter had to intervene on social media to categorically deny his involvement in some scam posts going around and in which he would recommend some financial investments.

These posts appear mainly on Facebook and would see the same host involved, but it is a hoax. Not only was Fabio Fa famous characters from the small screen.

Fabio Fazio had to publish a post on the official page of his show, Che Tempo Che Fa, in which he announced that he would also file a complaint with the postal police.

“My videos appear more and more often with a plausible voice, evidently altered, I presume by intelligence, in which I sponsor financial products. They are all hoaxes, all scams, all fake. By tomorrow I will file a complaint with the postal police because it is becoming excessive, but in the meantime I want to invite you not to believe anything regarding financial investments, money that the undersigned would propose to you. I won't do it, I wouldn't do it, I don't do it, I hope that my complaint can be useful in identifying these scammers who are nothing else, freeing me of this burden. Many have asked me this and I want to point out that it's not me, it's all false“.

Fabio Fazio warns against online scams in “his name”

Unfortunately the host is just a victim. And he is not alone, given that in recent months many famous people have been involved, without their knowledge, in completely fake videos. Unfortunately someone fell for it.

Some victims have lost a lot of money, convinced that the speakers were precisely those well-known faces who enter our homes every day from the small screen. We must always pay attention and report!