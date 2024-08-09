It was the first Ferragni store in Milan, located in an area that aspired to compete with Via Monte Napoleone.

It has been talked about for a long time and now that rather bitter prediction has become reality. Empty shelves, single-brand store of Chiara Ferragni in silence, in the center of Milan. What at the beginning of July seemed just a rumor of some detractors, is now a reality.

Chiara Ferragni’s first store has officially closed and all that remains is to observe the emptiness, even symbolic if we want, of a year that has perhaps been too disappointing so far. The shelves have been emptied and the entrance to number 5 Via Capelli, located between Corso Como and Piazza Gae Aulenti, is completely closed.

There is not a Official announcement by the famous digital entrepreneur from Cremona, but to understand the condition of this (former) Chiara Ferragni store, just note the lack of garments and accessories with the iconic eye. The Ferragni brand seems to have been forced to give up this prestigious store.

The reasons behind this closure are not known, but in the background we can understand the influence, not insignificant, of the Guardia di Finanza investigation in which Ferragni is being investigated for aggravated fraud. The first rumors about a possible closure of Ferragni’s Milan store had already begun to circulate at the beginning of the summer. In the first days of July, the weekly magazine ‘Chi’ had reported that the store on Via Capelli would soon be closed.

The decision is a significant event. The store, which opened only on July 26, 2017, was a significant milestone for the brand, being the first single-brand store in Milan and located in an area that aspired to compete with Via Monte Napoleone in the fashion sector. As has already happened to other brands, even in the world of luxury, the bet seems to have been unsuccessful.

So far, neither the entrepreneur nor her company have made any official statements about the closure. It could have been a strategic move marketing or a consequence of the legal issues involving Chiara Ferragni. There is certainly considerable damage to her image due to the “pandoro-gate” and therefore, as a domino effect, the loss of revenue due to the drop in popularity.