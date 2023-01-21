It happened for the seventh time, does Pakistan really want to collaborate with Italy on the case of Saman Abbas? Or is it all a “farce”?

A “farce”, this is how in recent hours the arrest of the father of Saman Abbas.

Shabbar Abbas’ attorney he didn’t show upagain, in the courtroom and the judge postponed the hearing for the man’s extradition to the next January 24th.

This is the seventh time news of the postponement arrives from Pakistan, each time with a different excuse. Every time someone does not show up in the courtroom, the judge himself, the defense attorney or an official of the Pakistani investigation agency.

By now the hope has almost vanished that, on February 10th, the day on which the process of Saman Abbas in Italy, the father will be able to be present. As well as the mother Naziastill a fugitive. Is anyone in Pakistan really looking for her? Who is helping her hide? The husband says he doesn’t know where his wife is.

There are 5 suspects for the crime of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman. In addition to her parents, also i two cousins ​​and uncle Danishwho are currently detained in Italy.

According to the indictment, the mother and father have implemented the plan and they would have delivered Saman into the hands of uncle Danish, who, together with the two cousins, would have disposed of his niece. However, it is thanks to her uncle that the investigators were able to find the body of the 18-year-old, after he indicated to them the spot where she was buriednear an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the house where the Abbas family lived.

Credit: Who has seen it

Saman died at 18 because she wanted to be free. Because he didn’t want to accept the arranged marriage from his family. She had a boyfriend, she fell in love and wanted to live that story.

A disgrace that family he could not forgive. Her mother Nazia lured her to her house, promising her help. She trusted the woman who gave her her life, but she fell into his trap. From the first examinations of the autopsy, it emerged that the 18-year-old died for strangulation.