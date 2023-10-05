‘At the bottom there is room’ always surprises its followers with new faces. On this occasion, a character entered the series to disturb the lives of ‘Jimmy’. After his relationship with Alessia ended, young Gonzales met Doloresthe friend of June, with whom he works at the polyclinic. As could be seen in the last episodes of the successful América TV series, the young woman became very present due to the attraction she feels towards her friend’s cousin, which led her to devise situations in order to get closer to him and to get to know him more.

But who is the actress behind the crazy nurse? In this note we tell you everything about the artist, who already had a previous participation in another well-known production.

Who is the actress who plays Dolores in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

The actress who plays July’s friend is Deborah Merino, a 24-year-old artist who also works as a dancer, gymnast and model. In ‘There is room at the bottom’Merino plays Doloreswhose first appearance occurred when he accompanied June to a disco with ‘Jimmy’. And, although at first it did not seem that there would be something between her and the youngest of the Gonzales, as the chapters went by, that idea became more consolidated, to the point that she is now considered the main suitor of ‘Charo’s’ son. .

In the series, Dolores is the one who tries to get closer to ‘Jimmy’, since he still has feelings for Alessia, which is why he is jealous of Remo, who usually accompanies Diego Montalbán’s daughter. In her eagerness to find something with him, the young nurse tried on several occasions to create opportunities to talk to her lover, so she once managed to see him without a polo shirt, something that left her totally impressed.

Even in the last episodes he told the truth to Junewith the goal that he can help her, that is why she got his phone number and the best excuse she could think of to spend time with him was so that he could give her some rides on his motorcycle taxi.

In what other series did Deborah Merino act?

Despite his young age, Deborah She already has experience in the world of acting, since, as she indicated in an interview on the “Sostenes al aire” podcast, her parents were the architects of her entering this field from a very young age. One of the productions in which she participated was ‘Back to the neighborhood’in which he played Roxana. He also works on plays, which he advertises on his social networks.

In his networks where he amasses a large number of followers, since On his Instagram he has 487,000while on TikTok it has more than 800,000. In these spaces, Deborah publishes photos of her daily life; However, what generates the greatest number of interactions are the videos in which she appears dancing and performing interpretations of funny situations.