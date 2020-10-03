It is always a joy when I reach my destination as a cyclist or pedestrian in this beautiful city. But I’m even more happy when motorized road users don’t see themselves as the crown of creation.

Last week I had the fun of noting how often I was on a route in danger because I was not in a car: drivers crossing crosswalks, drivers standing on cycle paths, drivers parking on street corners so that when I was crossing the street I had to be afraid of being knocked over by other drivers. Cars! Cars! Cars! Tons of junk on roads and paths that take away quality of life, space, air and safety.

I estimate that there are around three billion drivers in Berlin who apparently are neither attached to their car nor interested in the lives of other road users. A car-free city center is not unrealistic, as our potential ruler Franziska Giffey said, it is unrealistic that cars, both moving and standing, take up space that belongs to us all as a matter of course. If I throw my mattress in front of my front door, it means illegal garbage disposal. When it comes to the car, it’s called a parking lot.

War of faith in the capital

What cities like Oslo, Copenhagen, Vienna, Barcelona, ​​Paris and Amsterdam have been practicing for a long time, is degenerating into a dangerous religious war in Berlin. Most people in a big city want to live safely, child-friendly and healthy. But above all they want public transport that works and is affordable for everyone.

When asked why so many find it difficult to leave their cars, the traffic expert Andreas Knie said: “Traffic is a matter of habit, you save routines. and getting used to it is difficult. ”That is why the topic is so emotional. But as soon as new offers were available, more and more people would switch and do without their own car.

Everyone screams for good local public transport, but what does our love-hate relationship BVG do? Raising prices instead of worrying about making it better for those who already use it and more attractive for those who don’t yet.

The interest group “Parking Lot Transform Neukölln” carried out an interesting census in the Schillerkiez. It showed that cars parked around Hermannstrasse take up 43 times as much space as the toddler playground on Schillerpromenade. Public funds are not enough back and forth to expand the transport infrastructure.

Mobility for metropolises

A privatization of public space for those who can afford it is not a contribution to the common good. So the bill has to be as follows: The offers for local public transport, bicycles and pedestrians must be made so attractive that it is worthwhile to do without the car.

In the minds of most people, the bicycle is still something for ecologists, school children and sports enthusiasts. In reality, however, it is the bicycle that will be the only affordable individual means of transport that will make our urban mobility a reality.

“There are 9 million bicycles in Beijing, “sang Katie Melua, which belies the real conditions on Beijing’s streets, because China’s capital is choked with tens of thousands of new car registrations per month. “There are 3 million bicycles in Berlin” would have completely different dimensions if the conditions for this were created in politics and we dare to rediscover the cyclist in all of us.