If the foreign minister publicly distances himself from the project of a German prime minister, the resentment must be quite big. In Cairo, Heiko Maas made it clear this week that the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation, established by the Schwerin state government with the support of the Left Party, is not supported by him or other members of the Federal Cabinet. “It is a decision that was made in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania,” he said: “The foundation is not a decision of the federal government.”

The intervention of Maas can also be read like this: The foundation, which is funded by Nord Stream 2, the subsidiary of the Russian state company Gazprom, with 20 million euros, is not in the foreign policy interests of the Federal Republic, the chief diplomat sees it as a malfunction. This is all the more remarkable as Maas and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig belong to the same party – the SPD. Since the times of Vladimir Putin’s friend Gerhard Schröder, the Social Democrats have been the most ardent supporters of the gas business between Russia and Germany. On the other hand, the Greens and parts of the Union condemn it as a financing program for an autocratic system and its destructive interventions in Ukraine or Syria.

Two pipelines are to connect Germany and Russia, and even more gas is to flow. Photo: AFP

Now the Foreign Minister also knows that the SPD Prime Minister from Schwerin will have to face a state election in the fall. But it is evidently more important to him to avert damage to German foreign policy. The elected US President Donald Trump had tried to prevent the prefabricated construction of the Nord Stream pipeline with massive sanctions, against which the federal government resisted. His successor Joe Biden is also an opponent of the project. But there is still hope of reaching an agreement with the new US administration. Anyone who sets up a foundation before Biden’s inauguration, which in reality serves the purpose of protecting Nordstream 2 from sanctions, openly expresses mistrust in him.

One of Manuela Schwesig’s most important political characteristics is her tenacity. She stubbornly stands up for the interests of her country, stubbornly broadening her base in the run-up to the state elections. This applies in the fight against Corona, in which she initially rejected strict rules for everyone in the interests of her hardly affected country. This also applies to their struggle to complete the pipeline. It’s not just about jobs, but also about signals of friendship to Russia, which are well received in the new countries. Schwesig has repeatedly attacked the EU sanctions against Russia. In the election year she is now reinforcing this message again.

Whether their attacks on the EU sanctions or the establishment of a foundation harm overriding interests seems to be of secondary importance to them. So far only the Foreign Minister has opposed them. It is imperative that the SPD candidate for chancellor finally shows leadership in the year of the federal election. “We’re playing to win,” said Olaf Scholz. In the dispute over Schwesig’s strange foundation, however, he doesn’t want to play along.