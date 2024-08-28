SP city council candidate abandoned support for mayor after he withdrew from alliance with her

The mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said this Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) that the candidate for councilor Joice Hasselmann (We can) “it’s about time”. The statement comes after the former deputy gave up supporting him and signaled her vote for Pablo Marcal (PRTB).

“Now you are on the ‘right’ side”, said Nunes in Instagram.

JOICE X NUNES

Joyce announced his candidacy on July 27th of this year. At the time he said on social media have accepted the “mission” to help Nunes get reelected and maintain Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and the left “far from the city hall”.

The head of the municipal executive recorded a video for the former deputy’s campaign. Ten days later, he published an excerpt from an interview with the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) saying that he would never support it.

The candidate responded stating that Nunes was “desperate” and “clinging to anyone” to reach the 2nd round. He also declared that the mayor would be “scared to death” of Marcal.