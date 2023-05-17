Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

Annalena Baerbock has a lot to do on her trip to Qatar. The tasks force the Foreign Minister to do the balancing act.

Doha – Secretary of State Annalena Bärbock ends her three-day trip to the Gulf region this Wednesday with high-level political talks in the desert emirate of Qatar. In the morning, the Green politician met the head of state, Sheikh Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the capital Doha on the Arabian Gulf. A meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was then planned.

As in Saudi Arabia, Baerbock must dare to do the balancing act: The difficult human rights situation in Qatar contrasts with the country’s important role in connection with Iran, Afghanistan and energy and climate issues. When it comes to Iran, it is likely to be about the nuclear agreement that has been on hold for years, the protests in the country and cooperation with Russia in its war against the Ukraine go.

Baerbock trip: Qatar and LPG

Qatar’s prosperity is primarily based on natural gas reserves – they are the third largest in the world after Russia and Iran. Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied gas. From 2026 onwards Qatar supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany after an agreement from the end of November. The planned quantity could cover around three percent of Germany’s annual requirements. Germany wants to replace missing natural gas from Russia with LNG from all over the world.

In Iran, according to activists, many people recently took to the streets to protest against the threat of execution of several men. Human rights activists are warning of the possible execution of multiple controversial death sentences against three protesters accused by the judiciary of killing security forces during the nationwide protests in November.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on her arrival in Doha. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Iran: protests, executions and nuclear

According to a UN estimate, more than 200 people were killed in 2023 Iran executed. According to the US government, Russia and Iran are expanding their military cooperation. Iran has provided more than 400 drones to Russia since August.

Qatar traditionally has the best relations with Iran among the Gulf States. The two countries share the world’s largest offshore gas field. In the past, Doha has often sought to play a mediating role with Tehran, offering Iran a platform for dialogue.

Iran nuclear deal talks

In early May, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began rebuilding its surveillance cameras in Iran. In the course of the conflict over Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran ordered the dismantling of parts of the equipment used to control nuclear facilities in mid-2022. The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, which provided for severe restrictions on the nuclear program. Following the move by then-US President Donald Trump, Iran has gradually broken its commitments. Negotiations on resuming the pact are on hold.

At the beginning of May, representatives of the United Nations (UN) and international diplomats negotiated in Doha to find a unified approach by the international community to the Taliban government. The main reason for the meeting was the situation of women and girls, who are systematically oppressed and marginalized in many areas by the ruling Islamist Taliban. At the time, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the UN wanted to continue its humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Qatar and Afghanistan have always been the subject of criticism

The Taliban’s ban on working for Afghan women caused sharp criticism. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan presents aid organizations with a dilemma: According to Guterres, Afghanistan is experiencing the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world. 28 million people depend on humanitarian aid for their survival. An estimated 37 million people live in the country.

As in Saudi Arabia, the way the Arab League deals with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is likely to play a role in Qatar. Before the Arab League summit meeting planned for Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Baerbock warned on Monday against an “unconditional normalization” in dealings with al-Assad. The Arab countries had recently agreed on Syria’s re-admission to the organization, which has around 20 members. (mse/dpa)