The Russian machine tool industry, one of the key links to ensure the country's technological sovereignty, has faced a number of serious challenges over the past few years. It was weakened by the deterioration of fixed assets of enterprises against the backdrop of large-scale sanctions and the closure of import channels. Nevertheless, understanding of the accumulated problems, government support for the industry and the need to follow the path of achieving technological sovereignty have led to a gradual increase in production potential. Today, worthy products are presented on the Russian market: a business can not only purchase, but also rent the necessary equipment for a long time. About how not to make a mistake in choosing and what to pay attention to, see the material from Lenta.ru.

Victoria and Leonid have their own studio in Odintsovo. Their business is over ten years old. Two years ago – after the pandemic – they wanted to expand their capabilities and take on the production of decorative wooden elements that might be of interest to their customers. “It was my idea. The client comes to us at the repair stage. We are ready to offer the production of any textiles. But it seemed logical to me to look towards an additional branch of business. We decided to try, although the moment was not the best for this, and start making cornices, furniture and plinth elements, moldings, and baseboards,” says Leonid.

According to him, they leased several wood lathes and a metal processing machine. “When experimenting, I always play it safe. We started this business from scratch, and we needed experience. The metal machine alone cost about three million rubles; I could not invest this money without being sure that this was exactly what I needed. It’s good that there is an opportunity to conduct a test drive and see in practice the pros and cons of the equipment. It is also important that thanks to leasing, we reduced costs and could easily build further business plans,” notes Leonid. Today he already has several such machines, and business is going uphill.

“We met the request of our clients. Our products suit them; we have a loyalty program, cumulative discounts, and free designer consultations. I’m glad that we took a risk at one time, although at that time it was scary to go into the unknown,” says Victoria.

Photo: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Machines for SMEs

For small and medium-sized businesses, as well as for large enterprises, the demand for equipment and consumables, especially in the context of the departure of some foreign companies and the complexity of supply chains, is extremely high. At the same time, the problem with imports is not new, but it has obviously worsened in 2022. The government promised to launch a federal program for the development of means of production, including guaranteeing discounts and subsidies for buyers of products made in Russia. In the meantime, consumers can replace most of the equipment with domestically produced analogues or options from Asia.

In a fairly short time, it was possible to saturate the market with the required volume of products and create a showcase of both small mini-machines that are used at home, in a garage or a small workshop, and large semi-professional and professional machines that replace the work of several people

“When we chose equipment for ourselves, we acted by touch. Today the market has changed: all you need to do is formulate your request and calculate your budget. From my own experience, I can say that when looking for new equipment, I lean toward leasing,” comments Leonid. He also recommends carefully studying the market, taking into account the wear resistance of equipment, the impact of this process on business, monitoring machine ratings, new products, reading reviews on forums and visiting specialized exhibitions.

“Many people will tell you the best metal cutting machine is the DMTG CKE6150z/1000 Fanuc CNC machine. I agree: its price exceeds three million rubles, but it’s worth it. Its filling, with which control is carried out, is produced in Japan. The only negative is the high power consumption. But this professional equipment, which is essentially launched with one button, replaces the work of several people and will allow you to quickly and efficiently produce almost any workpiece up to 50 centimeters. It also suited us from a practical point of view: it is easy to clean, has a continuous supply of coolant and high accuracy of pattern copying. It’s convenient and safe to work with him,” comments Leonid.

Another favorite is the WoodTec LaserStream WL U 1510L, which cuts wood with a laser beam at speeds of up to 960 mm/s. “This is quite a powerful “Chinese”. We looked at him for a long time. And we are very pleased that we hired him. It copes well with any wood patterns for furniture production. By the way, it is multifunctional. Now we are planning to take orders for large outdoor advertising,” notes Leonid. The cost of the machine is more than 1.2 million rubles, it weighs more than 400 kilograms.

Photo: dotshock / Shutterstock / Fotodom

For those who need rich equipment, reliability and the ability to work with large workpieces, there is, for example, the Raptor S1325A 150W. Its working field is impressive in size. The machine allows you to work with large doors, cabinet walls and other large parts. “We chose this machine because of its unique characteristics. It cuts MDF and solid wood with ease. This equipment is professional, it is installed in an industrial workshop and allows us to produce batches of goods for industrial sale,” notes Leonid. This machine is produced in China, but its interface is translated into Russian. It can also be leased and tested in real production.

There is a choice

Today in Russia, the leasing services market has received a noticeable impetus: companies are expanding their brand portfolios, building new partnerships within friendly countries, working on establishing parallel import channels and selecting used equipment. This allows lessees to maintain access to advanced equipment, without which high-quality, systematic development of any business is impossible. “When working with equipment, you should keep in mind that the issue of wear resistance depends on the quality of service of the machine, the availability of service centers, components and main components of the unit. Therefore, it is important to carefully select equipment and partners who are ready to provide leasing products,” comments Alexander Ankushin, head of the department for work with medium-sized corporate businesses at Alfa-Leasing Group.

The Alfa-Leasing company, which has been working in the field of leasing for entrepreneurs for 25 years and provides equipment in every corner of Russia, offers business leasing with an advance from 0 percent.

The company already has 76 offices throughout the country and more than 1,500 employees.

Photo: Kmpzzz / Shutterstock / Fotodom

According to experts from Alfa-Leasing Group, most often entrepreneurs lease freight transport, road and road-building equipment, cars and, of course, equipment

Do not forget that the choice of a leasing partner company should be taken seriously. “When we chose equipment for ourselves under a leasing scheme, we were guided by simple rules. It is better to deal with those companies that have been operating in the market for a long time. It's about reliability. There are also rating agencies that conduct research on leasing companies. This is a kind of recommendation and an additional sign of quality,” notes Leonid.

For example, Alfa-Leasing Group ranked second in terms of the size of new business in the RA Expert ranking of leasing companies for 2023 and was among the top 5 in terms of leasing portfolio volume. Typically, such information can be easily found on the company's website or upon request. Such data is an additional reason to feel confident in your partner and see the prospect of mutually beneficial long-term cooperation, without pitfalls and unpleasant surprises.

