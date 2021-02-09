The revelation is messy. According to Franceinfo, the American hospital of Neuilly-sur-Seine would have offered, even before the official start of the vaccination campaign, injections to the members of its board of directors, however not a priority. Tuesday, the Minister of Health said “deplore” these facts, if they were true. “I will not accept that there are privileges,” continued Olivier Véran. The hospital, for its part, defended itself by saying that it had offered these injections to “all” of the workers in the establishment: “doctors, caregivers, administrators, governors, cleaning, security and catering providers, volunteer volunteers. “. Except that, in this list, the said “governors” (big bosses, bankers …) do not exercise any health function in the hospital …