Virologists Michael Houghton, Harvey Alter and Charles Rice received, this Monday, October 5, the Nobel Prize in medicine for their “Decisive contribution” in the fight against hepatitis C, “A major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer”, said the jury. The World Health Organization estimates the number of hepatitis C infections at 70 million, causing 400,000 deaths per year. A fine market which has been seized by pharmaceutical companies: antivirals against this disease for which there is no vaccine cost 100,000 euros per patient!