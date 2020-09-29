She had learned that she was pregnant a few days ago. This weekend, she spent it with her in-laws, in Saint-Jean-de-Liversay (Charente-Maritime). Such news, it is to be celebrated: it is at the restaurant, Saturday evening, that she would have started to feel bad, according to the public prosecutor. His condition worsening during the night, a call, then a second, went to the Samu. Who does not move. It was not until the third call, the next morning, that help intervened. Too late: they will never be able to revive her. An investigation into “the cause of death” has been opened.