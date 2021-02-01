It was while trying to ask a question to Professor François-Marc Gagnon that a student at the Quebec Concordia University had a strange surprise: the one whose online courses he passionately followed was in fact… deceased since March 2019! But nothing in the presentation of the course informed the students. A spokesperson for the university simply said ” to regret “ the incident, pointing out that the professor’s online biography had – finally! – been updated. On the other hand, she remained in sepulchral silence as to the salary received by this academic from beyond the grave …