Tonight, Sunday 9 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 Life is a wonderful thing, a 2010 comedy film directed by Carlo Vanzina. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Cesare is a policeman who deals with wiretaps and works by spying on the lives of others, and is engaged to Dorina, a young Romanian woman. Antonio is the president of a major banking group, is married to Federica, a housewife who poses as a noblewoman, and has a daughter named Vanessa. Claudio, friend of Antonio, is a surgeon who works in the clinic of prof. Terenzi, married to Elena and with a son named Luca. Laura is a precarious young masseuse who comes to Antonio’s house to give Federica a massage. Marco, a friend of Cesare, is an electrician in love with Vanessa.

These stories all start badly. Cesare discovers that Dorina is escorting Terenzi and leaves her. Subsequently, during a wiretap in Antonio’s house, he falls in love with Laura, who is going through a difficult period due to a series of sentimental disappointments, and courts her, without however telling her that he is a policeman so as not to blow up the investigation you are following; things seem to be going well, but when the girl finds out, she leaves him. Antonio is blackmailed by politicians and in particular by Terenzi, who insistently ask him for black funds to finance their troubles, ending up being arrested. Luca is a great slacker who brings a lot of worries to his parents. Her mother Elena suffers from manic jealousy and, after consulting a fortuneteller, she decides that Claudio is cheating on her. Vanessa is a spoiled girl who is convinced that Marco, having come to her house to do some work, has stolen her 18-year-old watch, and reports it to the police, causing him to be unjustly arrested. But… life is a wonderful thing.

It’s a Wonderful Life: The Movie Cast

We’ve seen the plot of It’s a Wonderful Life, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gigi ProiettiClaudio

Vincenzo Salemme: Antonio

Nancy BrilliElena

Maurizio Mattioli: Prof. Vittorio Manetti

Enrico Brignano: Caesar

Luisa RanieriLaura

Emanuele Bosi: Mark

Gennaro Cannavacciuolo: Magician Venanzio

Virginie MarsanVanessa

Orsetta De Rossi: Federica

Elisa Di Donna: Alessia, Marco’s girlfriend

Sebastiano Lo Monaco: Prof. Terenzi

Carlo Fabiano: Luca, son of Claudio

Sidy Diop: Dada

Julia Majarchuk as Dorina

Anis Gharbi as Mustafa

Rodolfo Lagana as Gigi

Armando De Razza: Dr. Pignoli

Vincenzo Crocitti: Augusto, Marco’s father

Stefano Antonucci: Giovanni, the secretary of Credito Romano

Antonio Fulfaro: policeman in charge of wiretapping

Streaming and TV

Where to see It’s a Wonderful Life on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.