It’s a wonderful life: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, 24 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 Life is a wonderful thing, a 2010 film directed by Carlo Vanzina, starring Gigi Proietti, Enrico Brignano, Vincenzo Salemme, Nancy Brilli and many others. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

Cesare is a policeman who deals with wiretapping and works by spying on the lives of others, and is engaged to Dorina, a young Romanian woman. Antonio is the president of a major banking group, is married to Federica, a housewife who poses as a noblewoman, and has a daughter named Vanessa. Claudio, friend of Antonio, is a surgeon who works in the clinic of prof. Terenzi, married to Elena and with a son named Luca. Laura is a precarious young masseuse who comes to Antonio’s house to give Federica a massage. Marco, a friend of Cesare, is an electrician in love with Vanessa. These stories all start badly, but…

It’s a Wonderful Life: The Movie Cast

We’ve seen the plot of It’s a Wonderful Life, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gigi ProiettiClaudio

Vincenzo Salemme: Antonio

Nancy BrilliElena

Maurizio Mattioli: Prof. Vittorio Manetti

Enrico Brignano: Caesar

Luisa RanieriLaura

Emanuele Bosi: Mark

Gennaro Cannavacciuolo: Magician Venanzio

Virginie MarsanVanessa

Orsetta De Rossi: Federica

Elisa Di Donna: Alessia, Marco’s girlfriend

Sebastiano Lo Monaco: Prof. Terenzi

Carlo Fabiano: Luca, son of Claudio

Sidy Diop: Dada

Julia Majarchuk as Dorina

Anis Gharbi as Mustafa

Rodolfo Lagana as Gigi

Armando De Razza: Dr. Pignoli

Vincenzo Crocitti: Augusto, Marco’s father

Stefano Antonucci: Giovanni, the secretary of Credito Romano

Antonio Fulfaro: policeman in charge of wiretapping

Streaming and TV

Where to see It’s a Wonderful Life on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 June 2023 – at 21.25 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.