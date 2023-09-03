Second part of the first round, spread over four days. Group B and group C are on the pitch, while tomorrow (Sunday 3 September) Atalanta U23 will make their debut, hosting Virtus Verona (in Gorgonzola). Here’s everything that happened in Saturday night’s games.

Pescara starts strong, eating Juventus Next Gen in the Adriatic with a super first half: brace from Cuppone – good at exploiting Hujisen’s uncertainties – and goal from Accornero (first goal among the pros) to essentially close the accounts after 45′, then Guerra’s Juventus goal didn’t reopen the match. An excellent start for Zeman, expected on the second day of the big match in Perugia. Author’s signature for the success of Spal on Vis Pesaro (1-0): Mazza solves it (with Tonucci’s deviation) by captain Mirco Antenucci, who returned to Ferrara after the years in Bari. Equal to Chiavari between Entella and Ancona ( 1-1), who do everything in the second half: guests ahead with Spagnoli at the end of a choral action, just 7′ go by for Meazzi’s draw with a great shot from the edge. Torres gets off on the right foot, with 2-1 on the Recanatese field: guests ahead with Ruocco in the half hour, at the start of the second half Antonelli’s own goal to restore balance, two minutes before Scotto’s free-kick which is worth the three points for the team of Greek.