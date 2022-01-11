Boku no hero academia It gained a lot of popularity with its arrival in anime, however, another anime began to rise in searches due to the similarity with its name.

Although it has nothing to do with superheroes, Boku no Pico it sneaked into the conversation of several fans of Japanese animation and even newcomers, mainly by confusing the title.

If you still confuse the work of Kohei Horikoshi With this story not suitable for minors, then we leave you this video so you can see a little the differences.

The origin of Boku no Pico dates back to 2006, when the study Natural High released three OVAS of hentai, specifically of the genre shotacon, which involves sexual situations with adolescents.

The protagonist of this work is Pico, a boy who works in his grandfather’s bar during the summer, and although for a while everything happens without much emotion, one day Tamortsu appears, a man who changes his life forever.

At first she mistakes him for a girl and begins to seduce him, starting a relationship that does not stop even when she discovers the sex of the young man. From this event, he begins a voyage of discovery not suitable for those under 18 years of age, in which two of Pico’s friends, called Chico and Coco, also participate, whom it is possible to see in all kinds of compromising situations.

Why are they asking you to see Boku no Pico?

Due to the similarity of his name with Boku no hero academia, it became common for trolls, and even the Google search engine, to recommend it, taking advantage of the innocence of a few in order to make them have an uncomfortable moment, although there was no shortage of those who fell out of simple curiosity.

Due to its theme and the explicit use of sex scenes involving minors, Boku no Pico It has been harshly criticized, as several people consider that it encourages pedophilia.

As you can imagine, this anime is excluded from streaming services, although it is still relatively easy to find it on sites of dubious origin.

This story may be disturbing for some, motivating for many others, and rejected by others, but we cannot deny that it has already become part of popular culture.

