From: Romina Kunze, Karolin Schäfer, Vivian Werg

Heavy floods and storms shake Italy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits the flooded areas. The news ticker.

Update from May 22, 7:02 a.m.: On Sunday afternoon (May 21), Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the city of Forlì and other places in the province of Ravenna with a small delegation. He reports that Mirror. “It’s a tragedy,” Meloni said of the current situation in Italy, which is being hit by severe storms, floods and landslides.

As the news magazine writes, the EU wants to deliver pumping equipment to Italy to deal with the floods as part of the EU civil protection procedure. According to Italian civil protection, the highest red alert level still applies in parts of this area on the Adriatic coast.

Italy: Continued red alert – and now the storm is also hitting Sicily

Update from May 21, 12:02 p.m.: Still no all-clear in the flood-affected regions of Italy: Although the rain has eased somewhat, the highest alert level is still red. This was announced by civil defense late on Saturday evening (May 20).

In addition to the coastal areas of the Adriatic Sea in the north-east of the country, the holiday island of Sicily, which is popular with German tourists, was particularly hard hit by the storms. 14 people lost their lives in the past few days, several were injured or are missing, thousands had to leave their homes.

Many roads were swallowed up by the water masses and would have to be completely rebuilt, the news agency reports ansa Entire fields and buildings have also disappeared. According to information from the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, the level of the Po has also risen significantly. Just a few weeks ago, Italy’s longest river was still suffering from the ongoing drought.

The biggest concern for the authorities and local people is further landslides. According to experts, the risk of this is great.

Severe damage in Italy from storms – “Area is bombed”

First report from May 21, 8:25 a.m.: Rome – After the heavy rains of the past few days, Italy continues to suffer from sometimes dramatic floods and landslides. The Adriatic region of Emilia-Romagna is particularly affected. 14 people have died so far, some are still missing. According to the authorities, more than 36,000 people have had to leave their homes.

During the clean-up work in Italy, more and more serious damage is revealed. The Vice-President of the region, Irene Priolo, estimates this at several billion euros. “The area is bombed,” Priolo said. In some places you have to “completely rebuild the road network”. The Federal Foreign Office recently even issued a warning for Italy.

People ride bicycles down a flooded street. After the storms and floods in Italy, the number of victims has risen to 14. © Luca Bruno/dpa

Italy: Storm damage in almost 100 communities

Almost 100 communities are affected by the damage caused by the storm. A video showing an affected woman went viral on social media. Standing on a street blocked by masses of mud, she tells how she lost her home to the heavy floods. “We’ll never get out of this tragedy, it’s a catastrophe. How can you not have a house?” Near Ravenna, helpers crashed in a helicopter in the flooded area. At least they were lucky and survived.

The risk of landslides also remains. The balance of the slopes has changed due to the heavy rainfall, Andrea Billi from the Institute for Environmental Geology explained SKY TG24. More than 305 landslides have been reported in Emilia-Romagna so far.

Floods and storms in Italy: The south of the country is also affected

But other Italian regions are also affected by the storms. In the Piedmont region in the north of the country there is sometimes heavy rainfall, and the orange alert applies. The southern region of Calabria, on the other hand, has to contend with strong winds. According to authorities, a man was killed by a fallen tree in the city of Reggio Calabria. On the holiday island of Sicily, firefighters deployed more than 100 missions in the face of unstable trees and water damage.

Transparency note: An earlier version said that the Federal Foreign Office had issued a travel warning. That’s not the case. It is a travel advice intended to draw attention to the special situation on site.