If Milan wins, they will be a candidate for the title. If Inter wins it will already send a signal to the championship. But Simone is asked for the scudetto, Stefano is not

Andrea Di Caro

Here we go, the countdown is over. Tonight one of the most anticipated and uncertain Milan derbies of recent years takes place. The national team break hasn’t lowered the adrenaline and caused the interest to wane, on the contrary. For the first time in the history of Serie A, Inter and Milan play the derby as top of the table. They are also the teams that, not only for their record (just three days have passed…), but for their play and performances, have most impressed, confirmed expectations and amazed.

Premise: however it ends, this derby will decide nothing. There's a whole season to live and 34 more games to play. But it is still a derby that will weigh, not only for the ranking but also on a psychological level. If Milan were to win, the excellent results the Rossoneri have shown in this start would be certified, in the most awaited and difficult test. Nobody expected that Pioli would be able to assemble the team in such a short time with so many new faces and give it a precise playing identity and an always proactive and offensive attitude. Furthermore, the Milan coach has changed the roles and tasks of more than one interpreter: from Calabria who joins Krunic in the midfield (City model), to Theo Hernandez who alternates overlapping on the wing with bucking through the central streets, to the new midfielders Reijnders and Loftus Cheek who insert themselves forming a 4-man attack line, to the wingers Leao and Pulisic who widen and centralize. Against Torino and Roma everything worked like clockwork. We'll see with Inter but it's certain that a victory, in addition to giving Milan even more confidence in their abilities, would rightfully nominate them as protagonists in the Scudetto fight. The Rossoneri are already on the podium, let's see if they can aspire to the top step.

The derby won’t tell us everything, but a lot. Inter, in turn, by winning would not only lower Milan’s wings a little, but would highlight the strength, solidity and quality of the team, confirming that this year too, for the third consecutive year, Inzaghi perhaps has the squad deeper and better equipped, despite the many important departures. Onana’s farewell was undoubtedly the heaviest, but with the arrival of Sommer and Pavard the defense has been fixed, on the outside there are 4 interchangeable players and in midfield Simone can even keep Frattesi on the bench, a more expensive purchase than this market and a great protagonist in the national team.

The attack without Lukaku and Dzeko has lost a lot, but Thuram is continually growing and top scorer Lautaro seems even more comfortable without bulky teammates. This could truly be the season of his consecration as a top player. Pioli and Inzaghi have different philosophies and qualities. The former is more flexible and experimental, while the latter is more rigid and constant in his choices. Pioli changes often: in times of difficulty last year he even switched the formation from a 4-man defense to a 3-man defence. Inzaghi, on the other hand, rarely changes his plan and always relies on his senators, limiting himself during the match to replacing some tired interpreters with others fresher, but always with the same tasks. In recent years, both coaches have grown a lot in managing the group and preparing for matches. Pioli is preferred in managing the dressing room and working on the players, but Inzaghi is among the best ever in preparing matches. Especially those from inside or outside. This is demonstrated by the many cup finals won.

The pressure on the two, however, is different. Pioli, fresh from the disappointing last championship, is asked to bring Milan back to fighting for the title after the Italian triumph two years ago. It depends on how the season develops and the scudetto remains the main objective, but the feeling is that if in the end the coach were to finish second, the year would in any case be positive for the club and seen as a stage towards the second star. The same hypothesis would not be able to satisfy the Inter environment. For three years Inzaghi has had a team to win. The coach carries with him the scarlet letter of the scudetto "given" to Milan two years ago. While last year, despite his splendid run in the Champions League, he never disturbed Napoli. Now the club is specifically asking him for the championship. Milan will have heavy absences in defense and Inter, who have won 4 consecutive derbies, are the favourites. The changes during the match will be fundamental. There is everything to witness a spectacular and exciting derby. Which in the end will weigh a lot.