In the next few days our planet Earth will suffer a phenomenon named “Cannibal Solar Storm”which is expected to leave some damage, as reported by the Space Climate Prediction Centerl (SWPC) of the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This cannibal solar storm will be recorded because the Sun has presented intense activity. since in the last days it registered 17 solar ejections at the same point and it is expected that at least two of them will impact the earth this week.

According to scientific calculations, both ejections will impact our planet at a speed of 3 million kilometers per hour. Although acceleration could be considered impressive, it is estimated that it has minimal effects for life on Earth, because the magnetic layer of our earth protects us from that radiation.

Although this invisible magnetic field protects us from the outside, and allows conditions for the planet to be habitable, this does not mean that it does not react to radiation from the Sun.

According to predictions from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the cannibalistic solar storm is expected to leave behind a series of stunning Northern Lights for several nights.

These luminous phenomena are expected to extend from the North Pole to Pennsylvania, which is considered extremely rare. The northern lights are expected to appear from the night of April 1 and last for a few days.

Read more: Russia destroys oil refinery and fuel depots in Odessa, Ukraine with sea missiles

In addition to this spectacle, the radiation hit could also cause intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems.