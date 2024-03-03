Guest at very true, Mr Rain he moved everyone with his story. He returned to talk about his song Due Altalene in Silvia Toffanin's studio and how profound the meaning of the text is.

The song with which he participated in the Sanremo Festival 2024, And dedicated to two children who are no longer here and to that emptiness that accompanies their mother every day. Mr Rain barely managed to hold back his tears and confessed that his decision to return to the Ariston stage depended precisely on that message that he had to send to the world. Every time he performed, he ran backstage and cried, because he thought about the two children, the mother he was lucky enough to meet a year ago and that boulder that he managed to carry on your shoulders.

The singer's story to Silvia Toffanin

It all comes from a story that broke my heart into a hundred billion pieces, I find it hard to even talk about it. In Sanremo, every evening I ran off stage and exploded in tears. I couldn't handle this emotional load I was releasing inside. It all comes from the story of a parent who lost his children, who were my fans. This thing knocked me out, it really upset me. From that story I received hundreds of stories. It took me months to write it. This thing really changed my life. I have never spoken because I have always tried to maintain a certain privacy, this mother is someone I have met and who I have also invited to my concerts. I have no words to say what it feels like when a person tells you certain things. We spoke, you are also in contact with all my staff. On the first evening of Sanremo, he sent us this message. It's exciting, feeling useful even though it's been a year or so since I met her.

He preferred not to mention their names, but everyone knows the story of Giada and Alessio. Two little brothers who unfortunately lost their lives two years ago, at the hands of their father. The man couldn't accept the separation with their mother, he broke their lives while they slept and then took his own life.

Two Swings talks about the heartbreaking absence and the strength to carry on, which makes its way thanks to the memories that those loved ones left behind while they were still alive. The singer confessed that meeting Giada and Alessio's mother was the greatest fortune of his life for him. The spark that helped him write Due Altalene and make it become a means of consolation for many people.

It all started with Super heroesthe song with which he competed in Sanremo 2023. He received many messages of thanks, stories of people who broke his heart and so he understood how much his music can do good.

Mr Rain, stop the music after the new album? Here's what the singer revealed

The singer's new album was released on March 1st: Miller's Planet. Mr Rain confessed, in an interview with The Messengerhis desire to stop for a while, to enjoy life, family, study. After the Sanremo Festival, she turned off her phone for a week, sometimes the pressure for Mr Rain is difficult to deal with.

After this album I'll stop. We are overwhelmed by pressures that make us slaves to a system that runs too fast. An artist is forced to publish one song after another because otherwise he ends up forgotten. It does not make sense.

However, it would seem that this break is not really possible at the moment, it awaits him tour of the new album. In the same interview, Mr Rain also commented on Sangiovanni's decision, which he made several days ago music stop announced: