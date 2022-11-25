Valditara on Twitter is trending again for her ideas. Now we need a serious reform of the school

Controversy over the Minister of Education and Merit is mounting Joseph Vallettara that after a short time of adaptation he began to make statements that alarmed the guaranteed and lax left. There first outing was against bullying in school that is, against violent children. Valditara was very incisive and said he sees socially useful work well.

Well, after a few hours, Valditara was already trending on Tweet with the maître à penser of the Gauche caviar literally out of their minds that they said that bullies must be understood and changed and there is no need for such serious measures as socially useful jobs (which are used all over the world).

Then Valditara made a banal statement in its simplicity and which should indeed be taken for granted and that is “via cell phones during class hours”. And here too he ended up again in trend with all the usual Gotha of the progressive intelligentsia to give him the old nostalgic bundle of a bygone school that no longer exists.

And the fact is just that. Since there is no longer the good old school of the past, we are experiencing the current disaster made up of laxity and incompetence, if not downright asinine, with clear reflections on the poor quality of the ruling class that we all know. Yesterday, however, the minister said that “humiliation” is “a fundamental factor for the growth of a boy and the construction of his personality”.

To this All hell broke loose and Valditara finished trending on Twitter for the third time with a succession of chirps that feared slaps on the hands and even worse. In fact, the term used by the minister was a bit strong and in fact he admitted it shortly after: “an inappropriate term, but I confirm the message”. Probably Valditara, in the “message”, meant that if you catch a bully and put him to clean the toilets under the mocking eyes of fellow men and women this is not such a traumatic event but perhaps it could also have a formative, i.e. pedagogical, effect.

After all, how is it possible to accept a school where the teacher, the professor, is often intimidated if not “bullied” by violent personalities who can even hit him or play silly jokes, as happens almost every day? Once if had you tried so much you would have had a note it’s a Suspension and then the the problem was not letting him know at home that otherwise the rest would arrive.

Now in the inverted society in which we live exactly the opposite happens: if the pupil commits an act violent the parents they go to school And they beat in turn the professor. In short, the values ​​have completely reversed and it is clearly necessary to put a stop to all this. Here, maybe Valditara as a man of other times got a little carried away and used inappropriate terms but, as he says, the message is confirmed.

Finally, the minister linked the perception of the citizen’s income to the completion of the school cycle and here too he was immediately sent on trend for a declaration of common sense. With the centre-right in government something is changing in the fibers of Italian society, we can see it for example in the assertiveness demonstrated with France or on the Basic incomebut nothing is as effective in changing society as applying common sense measures in school, starting with the reintroduction of the fundamental word “merit”, as has been done.

