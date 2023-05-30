It’s a storm for a photo of Lazza on a private jet: “People are dying of hunger”

Social storm on Lazza due to a photo that the rapper has published, which portrays him on board a private jet.

The singer, back from second place at the Sanremo Festival 2023, has in fact published on his profile Instagram a series of images that see him first sitting on the wings of an airplane and then aboard it.

“Incredible last two days, Gigi D’Alessio knows my pieces better than me. Boat life, life of everything. PS. Scroll through the last photo to see my happy grandma on a private (jet) for the first time,” he wrote in the photo caption.

The photos, however, sparked the reaction of followers. “You are a hypocritical narcissistic f ** o” reads between the comments.

And again: “Incredible how 40 minutes of songs can change your life”. Another user writes: “And people die of hunger and don’t make ends meet, how beautiful Italy is.”

Accusations and insults to which the rapper replied by writing: “And what do I have to do with it?”.