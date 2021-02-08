Forty years ago the world experienced a pandemic that took, and continues to take, millions of lives around the world. Unlike the coronavirus pandemic, which affects the entire population equally, it mainly affected homosexual men, hemophiliacs, prostitutes, drug addicts and people from the third world. At first it was ignored, then it was stigmatized, then something was done to solve it and finally it has been forgotten. I am talking about AIDS and HIV, a disease that, according to United Nations data it has killed 30 and 40 million people in four decades. This is a disease forgotten by the media and society that has returned to be a topic of conversation thanks to a British series that HBO has recently included in its catalog: ‘It’s a sin’.

‘It’s a sin’ is the latest creation of Russel T. Davies, the man behind ‘Queer As Folk’ and ‘Years And Years’. It is a miniseries of five chapters which delves into London’s gay community throughout the 1980s, focusing on how it experienced the HIV pandemic. In the series we see, as if it were the phases of mourning, how the society of the time became familiar with an unknown disease that forced to change his relationship with sex and that, especially in the gay community, took thousands of lives in a very short time.

The great virtue of the arrival of ‘It’s a sin’ is to put the focus back on an evil that society has been forgetting. AIDS is no longer what it was in the first world. In Europe we have access to medicines that allow people infected by this virus to lead a practically normal life, although the scourge and social stigma have not disappeared. This is not the case in Africa, where access to these medicines is conspicuous by its absence. This “placid” situation regarding the disease in our environment has practically erased it from the map, it is already a thing of the past, a feeling increased by the current coronavirus pandemic that has taken everything ahead. For this reason it is important that ‘It’s a sin’ reminds us that HIV and AIDS continue to exist, that they do not have a treatment that will end them and that it still costs thousands of lives each year.

Another great virtue that the series has is the parallelism that the viewer establishes with the pandemic that we are experiencing right now. Most of the viewers of ‘It’s a sin’ did not experience AIDS directly, either because they were not part of a community especially affected by the virus or because they were not caught by age. For this reason, our closest reference is the coronavirus. It is inevitable that seeing the ignorance of the characters, the daily practices without protection, the resignation before the disease, the desperation for not having the cure at hand or the sad end of death are especially familiar to us today. This is why ‘It’s a sin’ comes at the right time, when the viewer is more predisposed to empathize with a cause that may be distant, but will no longer be completely alien.

Three frames in the series.

Russel T. Davies uses a very young cast, with little experience and all part of the LGTBI community to shape the group of characters that lead this drama. At the head is Olly alexander, vocalist of the group Years and Years, who is consolidated here as a solid performer and who, in addition to giving life to Ritchie Tozer, brings to the series his personal version of ‘It’s a sin’ by Pet Shop Boys, a song that baptizes this story. Omari Douglas plays Roscoe, a boy from Nigeria who runs away from his parents’ home to avoid being taken to his native country to “cure” him of his sexual orientation. Nathaniel Curtis is Ash, a boy of Hindu origin with whom the protagonist maintains a relationship. Is also Callum Scott Howells, Colin in the series, who stars in the saddest moment of all. And finally, Lydia west, who gives life to Jill, the girl of the group and true soul of the story.

‘It’s a sin’ it’s a drama. It is paired with a superb musical selection of eighties hits, but it’s a drama after all. He does not skimp on details and does not treat the subject of the disease on tiptoe. It is also not condescending to the lifestyle of the gay community of the time. In addition, everything is based on the personal experience of its creator and his friends, so the veracity of those it has is more than guaranteed. For example, the entire plot of the third episode and the main character of this chapter are based directly on an ex-partner of the creator. It also works as a cry for help before a scourge that takes lives ahead and before which the authorities looked, and are still looking, the other way.

Episode three, personally the most rounded of all, it is impossible to finish watching without a tissue nearby. A highly successful script shows better than any other episode the injustice posed by HIV and AIDS and the direct and real consequences it had on those who lost their lives due to the virus and on their relatives. The final chapter is also sad, but what represents the third episode, the one that has caused the most reactions in the networks, is the culmination of what ‘It’s a sin’ tries to be, a wake-up call and a cry of “here we are This is not over, it is important to do something now. That is why the fourth chapter begins to shape the movement of the gay community, the most active in this field, to stir consciences and find a solution, while the first episodes deal with the arrival of the virus with a certain derision. Easy to draw parallels, right? This is a perfectly executed emotional journey that starkly portrays 10 years of fighting an invisible enemy that has not yet been defeated. An enemy that ended up with many, some for not doing everything possible to protect themselves and others “all they did was behave well … and they died.” The latter an almost exact quote from one of the many great and stony phrases that dot the script.

‘It’s a sin’ is the best in series that has come to us in the short time we have been in 2021. A tough, direct and essential series to understand where we come from and where we are going. Five chapters that will keep your heart pounding on a high-flying emotional journey best watched with a pack of tissues nearby, just in case. As in ‘Years And Years’, the viewer attends a horrifying show and knows that it will not end well, but even so, Russel T. Davies is capable of squeezing the hearts of his followers to unsuspected limits.

‘It’s a Sin’ is available on HBO.