President of the PT says that governors and mayors who confirmed their presence fear that “wrong things” will be revealed

The president of the Workers' Party, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), commented on Saturday (24.Feb.2024) the participation of elected politicians in the act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, this Sunday (Feb 25). According to Gleisi, “It's a shame to see governors and mayors” in “a demonstration against democracy and legality”.

“How scared they are [os políticos que vão ao ato] must have of Bolsonaro, of the wrong things that only he [Bolsonaro] must know, to obey the command of the ineligible”, suggested the PT president in post at the X (ex-Twitter).

“Sunday's act has nothing to do with defending the Democratic Rule of Law. It is yet another threat from Bolsonaro to institutions and an affront to Justice, to whom he is about to be held accountable.”, concluded Gleisi, in reference to the operation of Federal Police (Federal Police) which has the former president as one of the targets for an alleged attempted coup d'état.

WHO IS GOING

The pro-Bolsonaro event, scheduled to begin at 3pm this Sunday (Feb 25), in front of the Masp (Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, should be attended by more than a hundred congressmen, heads of state and municipal executives. At least 4 governors confirmed their presence. Are they:

The mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), also said that it will participate. Read the list of congressmen by clicking here.

