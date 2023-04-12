Balanced first half then the Nerazzurri scored twice in the second half through Barella and Lukaku. Now they “see” the challenge against the winner of Milan-Naples

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

If they call her crazy, there must be a reason. In a night for strong hearts, made of the same material dreams are made of, Inter reverses its destiny: from the sad Italian daily life to European glory. He does it with full merit, with courage and realism, scoring two goals in the second half with Barella and Lukaku and conceding none in front of a Benfica became tiny in Inzaghi’s network. Now the return to San Siro will come and a performance like this will have to be repeated, without speculating too much on the advantage: certainly, the profile of an all-Italian semifinal can now be seen clearly.

The boot — Simone Inzaghi decides to try again with his cup duo, Lautaro plus Dzeko. Lukaku still sits on the bench, the man of the qualifying goal at Porto but also of the goals devoured in the last Serie A. For the rest, there is Brozovic to plug the hole created by the absence of Calhanoglu while, given the persistent injury by Skriniar, Darmian was forced to step up in defense and hand over power on the right wing to Dumfries. Even in Benfica the eleven of the eve are confirmed with Morato starting central in place of the suspended Otamendi and Gilberto for Bah who ended up knocked out, but the good news for Schmidt is that Grimaldo, much more than a full-back, is enlisted from the start. For the rest, everything is entrusted to the imagination of the trio Joao Mario-Rafa Silva-Aursnes behind the terrible Gonçalo Ramos. In the first 10 minutes, Inter makes… Benfica, in the sense that they show dribbling and courage, but soon, driven by the deafening cheering of Da Luz, it is the Portuguese who begin to occupy the pitch, even without the high frequencies seen in others times. And the first chance of the match and Onana’s first save also arrived: the good thing, indeed the bad thing, was that Dimarco assisted the leprechaun Rafa Silva with an incomprehensible header. See also LA Galaxy vs New York City: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible elevens and forecast

The bump — Overall, however, the Nerazzurri managed to withstand the impact for a long time with careful covers and intelligent pressing, but to be dangerous in front at times more precision would be needed, both in the last pass (see a mistake by Lautaro that could have sent carries Dzeko) and in the crosses of the two wingers Dumfries and Dimarco. The Italian suffers from the speed technique of the ex Joao Mario, while the Dutch also misses several balls in the exit, but will have time to make up for it. Yet Inter in the end also packs a red alert action in the opposing air: it is entirely signed by Lautaro who first spreads well from one side to the other and then arrives too early on Dimarco’s flying cross. It’s a big regret from the first half, but the sign of a challenge that the Nerazzurri are ready to bite in the second half. See also Latest transfer news and rumors heading to A2022: Organista, Troyanski, Aguilar, Solari, Díaz, Fabián and more

The goal — Benfica’s ball speed, which was rarely seen in the first half, was clearly noticeable at the start of the second: the red-shirted eagles seemed to have another gear when the game restarted. They all start playing quickly with two touches and, to stop Rafa Silva, Brozovic spends a dangerous yellow card. But since it is impossible to rationalize where Inter are in the middle, the nerazzurri manage to catch the 0-1 in the first raid of the second half: Barella scores from Bastoni’s cross. But not as one would expect, with an incursion of the foot, but of the head, a nonsense for those who are just 172 centimeters tall. It is the reward for those who, despite everything, had the desire, courage and lucidity.

Reaction and doubling — The conceded goal has the effect of making the match even more electric and the waves of the home team vehement. Another dead body intervention by Dumfries almost on the line is needed, more or less like the one made by the Dutchman in the crazy recovery in Oporto, to avoid an immediate draw. At that point Inzaghi changes the offensive duo by putting in Correa and Lukaku and the left wing with the entry of Gosens for Dimarco: it is a way to look for fresh counter-attackers and to break the inertia of the match when there is still half an hour left. His colleague puts in the more offensive Neres and pulls away one of the two central dams, the booked Florentino. But it is Inzaghi who despairs when his protégé Correa serves Mkhitaryan well in a restart: instead of digging it, the Armenian kicks it at the goalkeeper. Nothing compared to Dumfries’ double chance, first with a header and then with a right foot. This is followed by another sliding doors moment of the evening: Denzel, still him, finds the ex Joao Mario’s arm in the cross seen from the Var. The 0-2 penalty is scored by Lukaku, submerged by his teammates. It is the image of unity and brotherhood that Inter carries towards the return, together with the miracle on Onana’s last action of the match. See also Latest news Monterrey: the possible return of Andrada and Aguirre, Gutiérrez in search of consolidation and more

April 11, 2023

