by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner case, Ford asks for clarity

At Red Bull, the embarrassment regarding the affair involving Chris is understandable Horner. On the one hand there is the need to quickly clarify an episode which (if the rumors were confirmed) would be serious, on the other the role covered by the team principal is of fundamental importance in the Red Bull ecosystem, and from the point of From a purely sporting point of view, a certain amount of caution would be advisable before making clear decisions. All this, however, to the Ford it doesn't matter.

The American company, which embraced the Red Bull Powertrains project last year to return to Formula 1 starting from 2026, is insisting to the leaders of Milton Keynes for a rapid resolution of the internal investigation into Horner. CEO Jim Farley sent the team one on Friday letter of disappointment on the matter and on Red Bull's lack of responses after the first request for clarification.

Farley's words

“As we indicated above, without a satisfactory answer, Ford's values ​​are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to these same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss the matter. We continue to persist and hope for a resolution that can be supported by all“, this is the content of the letter as reported by AP News.

“The company is increasingly frustrated by the lack of a resolution or clear indication from you as to when you expect a resolution fair and just of the matter“.

What if Ford gets fed up?

Farley's harsh letter is another shock that has hit the Red Bull world in recent weeks. Those who have come this far have caused an earthquake in the present, with Horner's figure decidedly shaky after the accusation of sexually inappropriate behavior towards a team employee. However, if Ford does not find a clear position in the next few hours, then he could interrupt relations with Red Bull by taking advantage of an exit clause present in the contract signed last year. Other than an earthquake, this would be a disaster that Milton Keynes absolutely must avoid, because it would force them to compete in the era of the new power units alone and without the precious contribution of Ford on the batteries.