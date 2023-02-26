Mexico.- Chivas is leaving more than one with their mouths open for the great moment they are having and that is that the painting of Veljko Paunovic has shown an improvement in their matches to the point that now they are third overall, even david faitelson their great tournament has applauded them.

After the coup of authority that Chivas gave when beating tigers the communicator did not hesitate to put the rojiblanco team as a serious candidate for the Clausura 2023 title. It was through his Instagram account where he shared his analysis in which he considers that Chivas is having a great time getting into the best 4.

“Incredible, but true: Chivas dawns as third overall, with one point more than América, the same as Tigres and only three from Rayados. To continue thinking that it is fortuitous is to deny reality,” he commented. “If Chivas continues like this, they are ready for everything, even to compete for the

qualification“, David Faitelson said.

Chivas after 9 games are in third place overall, with 5 wins, 3 draws and only one loss. At the moment they add 18 points to an important harvest of units that have it in place for Liguilla Directa, something that they have not achieved since it was established from

Repechage again.

The test that Chivas will have in this Clausura 2023 will be in the Clásico against América where they have had problems in recent years to get results in the most important duel of the season.