Palestinian with Brazilian citizenship arrived in Brasília on Monday night (Nov 13), alongside his two daughters

Hasan Rabee, a 30-year-old Palestinian with Brazilian citizenship, said that there is a “massacre” in the Gaza Strip. He was one of 32 repatriates (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinian family members) who arrived at the Brasília Air Base on Monday night (13.Nov.2023) and were received by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“What is happening there, in fact, is a massacre. It’s difficult for all of you to understand what we went through there. The bombs falling everywhere, my daughters were very shocked there. Very sad”Hasan told journalists.

See images of the landing:

Hasan lives in São Paulo, but had gone to the Gaza Strip to attend his sister’s wedding. He ended up being unable to leave the place after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We stayed there for 37 days. It was a lot of suffering. Sometimes we even went hungry and thirsty. I would like to thank the Brazilian Embassy, [que] us He gave us a lot of support, food and resources to buy food.”he stated.

Watch (16min58s):

Rabee also said that her daughters were “shocked” with what they saw during the period they remained in Gaza. He stated that the bombs “They were falling everywhere.”

“In the 1st and 2nd week, we kept lying, saying they were birthday bombs. But we couldn’t hold on for long. When they began to understand, an Israeli plane arrived and they closed the window, thinking that this would provide protection.”he declared.

He thanked the Brazilian government for their efforts to leave the war zone. However, he asked President Lula to help bring his mother and sister who remained in Gaza and whose names were on a 2nd list of Brazilians awaiting clearance to leave the region via the Rafah border, in Egypt.

Lula said he asked the repatriates to bring their relatives, “until he wasn’t Brazilian”. The PT member also said that the government will “try to legalize these people here in Brazil. As long as there is the possibility of taking someone out of Gaza, let’s do it. Even if you are Palestinian by origin”.

The head of the Executive requested that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, continue with the negotiations to release this 2nd list of people.

Shahed Al-Banna, 18, spoke to the press upon arriving in Brasília. Accompanied by her sister, she also asked Lula to help bring family members who are in Gaza. She had been in the region for 1 and a half years.

“When the war started, it should have been a normal day. I was getting ready to go to college and suddenly bombs started falling, they started bombing everywhere without warning.”he declared.

The young woman said she lost “lots of family and friends”in addition to having the house “destroyed”. She said she still didn’t believe she was alive and safe.

“We came to think that we would never be able to get out of there, that we would all die and no one would know about us. But thank God, the government, the president and the Air Force, we are here now.”said Shahed.

“DEAD PEOPLE”

Palestinian Mohammed Jaber Ismail Abu Shanab was at the Brasília Air Base to receive his wife and 3 children who he had not seen for 5 months. When leaving the place with his family, he said that the most important thing is that everyone “they arrived here alive”.

His daughter, Lim, said her worst memory of the war in the Middle East was “seeing dead people”. The girl also said she wanted to return to school in Brasília – where her family lives. “I feel like I’m arriving in a wonderful city”he stated.

RECEIVED BY AUTHORITIES

In addition to Lula, the First Lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, and 6 other State ministers were present to welcome the repatriates, including Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Flavio Dino (Justice). The commanders of the Armed Forces were also present. Read the full list below.

The group’s withdrawal from Gaza was carried out after a series of failed attempts. On the 6th (10.nov), the group’s passage was authorized, but they were unable to cross the border in Rafah, Egypt, because the post remained closed.

Initially, 34 people had asked for help from the Brazilian government to leave the region. According to the Ministry of Foreign AffairsHowever, two people gave up on repatriation and decided to remain in the war-torn region.

In Brazil, returnees will stay in accommodation at the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), in Brasília, for two nights. As not everyone has a home in the country and some are Palestinian, the government must offer support and documentation.

Watch the disembarkation (4min4s):

Read the list of authorities present below:

Squid;

Paulo Pimenta – chief minister of Secom;

Márcio Macêdo – chief minister of the General Secretariat;

Flávio Dino – Minister of Justice;

Mauro Vieira – Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;

Silvio Almeida – Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship;

Augusto Botelho – national secretary of Justice;

Celso Amorim – special advisor to the Presidency;

Andrei Rodrigues – general director of the PF (Federal Police);

squadron admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen – commander of the Navy;

General Tomás Miguel Paiva – Army commander; It is

air lieutenant brigadier Marcelo Damasceno – commander of the Air Force.

REPATRIATION OF BRAZILIANS

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, on October 7, 2023, Brazil has carried out another 9 repatriation flights for Brazilians who were in the conflict region. In total, 1,432 Brazilians and 53 pets were brought to Brazil.

With the exception of the latter, none of the arrivals were attended by Lula. The plane that landed on Monday (13.Nov) was the 1st repatriation flight since the PT member fully returned to active duty.

The president underwent two surgeries on September 29th and therefore remained in isolation at the Palácio do Alvorada, his official home, until October 23rd, the date on which he returned to normal work at the Palácio do Planalto. The 8th repatriation flight landed in Rio de Janeiro on the same day, on October 23, at 4 am.