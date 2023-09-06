A few days after officially ending, the current summer has already broken the record as the hottest that has been measured to date on the planet, confirmed the World Meteorological Organization and the European climate service Copernicus. July was the hottest month in recorded history, followed by last August, a phenomenon that impacted the oceans, among others. Scientists warn that high temperatures aim to become a common phenomenon.

Summer of 2023, the season when the Earth was sweltering with the highest temperatures ever recorded.

According to data from the European Union climate service, Copernicus, published this Wednesday, September 6, the past months of June through August beat previous heat records by a wide margin. In general terms, the temperature marked 16.8 degrees Celsius above average.

July this year remains the hottest month on record. Likewise, last month was the hottest August since climate records began in 1940, and three months ago the planet experienced its hottest June, Copernicus noted.

“The three months that we have just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, that is, in the history of humanity,” the deputy director of the European climate service, Samantha Burgess, told AFP.

File-Millions of people experience an intense heat wave in Europe. In Bologna, Italy, on July 18, 2023. © Reuters/Claudia Greco

Everything was experienced while the summer was passing in the northern hemisphere, but the phenomenon had repercussions throughout the planet. Heat waves, droughts and wildfires hit Asia, Africa, Europe and North America over the past three months, with dramatic effects on economies, ecosystems, and human health.

“If we take into account the extra heat we have at the ocean surface, the likelihood is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Burgess said.

Warmer oceans, bigger weather disasters

World record sea surface records played a major role in rising temperatures throughout the summer, as marine heatwaves raged in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Seas.

The oceans, which represent 70% of the Earth’s surface, registered their highest temperatures, 21.1 degrees, a warming record. This situation exceeds the highest mark that had been measured in 2016, when seawater reached an average of 20 degrees, said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Experts explain that warmer oceans means an increase in extreme weather events, since an excess of water vapor is produced, which causes more intense hurricanes or more torrential and prolonged rains than usual.





And it is that scientists emphasize that the oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human activity since the beginning of the industrial era.

“It is not an isolated case, it is a pattern (…) What we are observing is the persistence of these record conditions and the impacts they have on both people and the planet are a clear consequence of the warming of the climate system,” he said. Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus climate service.

“Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope with”

Scientists blame human activities, such as coal burning, oil and natural gas exploration, as causing further devastation from the El Niño phenomenon, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide. world.

“Climate collapse has begun (…) Scientists have long warned what will unleash our addiction to fossil fuels. Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope with, and extreme weather events affect every corner of the planet” , assured the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

For his part, Andrew Weaver, professor at the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria in Canada, stressed that the figures announced by the WMO and Copernicus are not a surprise and regretted that governments do not seem to take the issue of global warming seriously enough.

weaver expressed concern that the world population will simply forget about it when temperatures drop again, but the consequences will continue to be experienced in any weather season.

Archive-The Muga river as it passes through Peralada, Girona, in the midst of the drought and lack of rain in Catalonia since the end of 2021, which has forced the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) to declare a state of emergency in 22 municipalities of Alt Empordá. In Girona, Catalonia, Spain, on August 4, 2023. © EFE/David Borrat

“It is time for world leaders to start telling the truth (…) We will not limit warming to 1.5°C, we will not limit warming to 2.0°C. Everyone is now on board to prevent global warming of 3.0 °C, a level of warming that will wreak havoc around the world,” Weaver said, referring to the promises that world leaders have highlighted both in the Paris Agreement and at various climate summits.

The extreme heat, compounded by wildfires and desert dust, has had an impact on air quality, human health, and the environment. Contrary to the commitments established by different governments, which have promised to reduce fossil activities, the consequences are set to worsen.

