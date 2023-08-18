“It’s a normal family”: they reveal Clara Chía’s meeting with the children of Shakira and Piqué

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Piqué and Clara Chía, on the left, in his last photo.
Instagram Gerard Piqué, Official YouTube of Shakira
Piqué and Clara Chía, on the left, in their last photo.
They reveal that the young woman does interact with minors. For the first time, details are known.
The relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía seems to be going from strength to strength. The former Barcelona player and the young Public Relations student are experiencing the best moments of their romance, after difficult months due to the ‘boom’ of the separation of the former defender and Shakira.
(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the new agreement after their divorce that Clara Chia rejects).
The two Catalans, determined to live their love ‘against everything and everyone’, have taken advantage of every minute they have had away from the ‘paparazzi’ to give free rein to their feelings.
In fact, an unexpected novelty was revealed in the last hours that shakes everything that the tabloids had said so far: Clara Chía shared with the children of Shakira and Piqué.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: seer predicts new infidelity of the Spanish).
Clara Chía, with Shakira’s children
“It was said that Clara Chía has not been related to her children. That is not true”was heard from the start on the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, on ‘Antena 3’.
Then, ‘Nacho Gay’, one of the panelists of the ‘show’, dropped the bomb: “In the last fifteen days, in Spain, I know that (Piqué and Shakira’s children) have been related to her. The children have been with Clara Chía. It is a normal family. It’s a normal couple.”
Until now, it had been said that there was a clause that prevented Clara Chía from relating to Milan and Sasha, children of Piqué and Shakira. However, the popular entertainment program denies that condition.
SPORTS
