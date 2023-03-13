Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Environmental disaster: Gigantic oil slick spreads off the coast of the Philippines. © Philippine Coast Guard

The oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank two weeks ago. Since then, oil has been leaking from the ship. The damage to the Philippines is already enormous.

MANILA – The MT Princess Empress sank off the coast of Mindoro Island, south of the capital Manila, with about 800,000 liters of industrial heating oil on board. The oil tanker’s engine had overheated. The accident happened on February 28 off the Philippines. The oil pollutes the sea and beaches on the coast. Oil is still leaking from the wreck. The extent of the environmental catastrophe is slowly becoming apparent.

Oil spill off the Philippines – “It’s a nightmare”

A huge oil slick has spread off the coast of Oriental Mindoro province south of the capital Manila. More than 140,000 people have already been affected by the environmental disaster, either because they have lost their livelihood or are struggling with health consequences, local politicians said. The oil spill also reached the province of Antique and parts of the western province of Palawan, damaging algae farms, among other things.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Gloria Ramos, vice president of the marine conservation organization Oceana Philippines, the news agency dpa. The oil spill kills everything, not just the marine ecosystems but also the livelihoods of local residents. “There are also health implications for people,” she added. Many tried to scrape off the oil with their bare hands. “But this is very dangerous because it can cause kidney and liver disease. The oil is so toxic,” stressed Ramos.

Oil spill off the Philippines – tanker is still leaking

The tanker is still leaking, said provincial governor Humerlito Dolor. The owner is working to seal the leak. “The damage in the province is quite large. The hardest hit are fishermen and their families, as well as vendors of fish and fishing gear. Many fish have already died, and seaweeds, corals and mangroves have also been damaged.

The current also pushed the oil northwards, it said. There it is now threatening the Isla Verde Strait, one of the most species-rich marine habitats of all. The strait lies between the islands of Luzon and Mindoro. Equipment and protective clothing have meanwhile arrived from Japan. The relief supplies include oil-resistant gloves and rubber boots, oil towels and oil slings. The Coast Guard tried to prevent the oil slick from spreading with floating barriers. (dpa/ml)