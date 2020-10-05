The president of the SOS autism association has carried out the investigation for years on this network of doctors and denounces in a book these “merchants of hope”.

For several years, Olivia Cattan investigated a network of doctors who claimed to be able to “cure autism” with months of antibiotic treatment or with drugs against yeast infection. She released a book: The Black Book of Autism, published by Recherches-Midi. By gathering evidence, the president of the association SOS autism succeeded in alerting the Medicines Agency against these practices. And now, it is justice that looks into this case.

Ten years ago, Olivia Cattan consulted a doctor who offered to “cure the autism” of her son. One thing led to another, she met a group of doctors, the Chronimed network and even Professor Montagnier, Nobel Prize winner in medicine and co-discoverer of the AIDS virus. “It’s a nebula like a spider’s web, describes Olivia Cattan. There are 54 doctors to be precise. There are naturopaths, homeopaths, nutri-detoxicologists or people who also have foundations of nutrition. “

But Olivia Cattan moves away, disconcerted by their practices. Ten years later, she discovers that these doctors, who are well established, continue to follow thousands of children in France, Switzerland, the Maghreb, still with very dubious prescriptions. “The protocol is long-term antibiotics, it can go up to four years, so it’s very dangerous, denounces the whistleblower. They add antifungals, antiparasitics. You can’t give drugs like that to children, there is always some risk involved. “

One of these doctors uses Naltrexone, it’s a treatment for alcoholics and drug addicts, and they give that to five or six year old kids. It is dangerous because it is not made for that and above all, it is not made for autism.Olivia cattanto franceinfo



“It’s a movement that comes a little from the ‘New Age’ which speaks to you about the renewal of Man”, explains the president of SOS autism. According to Olivia Cattan, in this movement we affirm “try to find another medicine”, it is estimated that“we are vaccinated too much”, we denounce it “Big Pharma and the labs” … “I think it’s almost a religion”, she concludes.

Religion or almost sectarian drift, with hindsight, Olivia Cattan regrets having been manipulated by these doctors: “They had a hold on me because I was in awe of a great professor of medicine, a Nobel Prize winner.”

We are desperate. So, there is someone who reaches out to us and gives us an answer we are looking for. But no, there is no cure [contre l’autisme] for now, it must be accepted.Olivia cattanto franceinfo

These doctors, whom Olivia Cattan describes as “merchants of hope”, persist, they are now requesting a clinical study to confirm that their protocols are relevant. At the same time, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.