The brace (plus assists) in Saturday’s derby was the exclamation point on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s excellent start to the season. Inzaghi considers the Armenian such a fundamental player and, to always use him in the first four championship matches, he systematically sent the most expensive purchase of the Nerazzurri summer, Davide Frattesi, to the bench. The former Roma player will turn 35 in January, but Inter have no intention of losing him. For this reason he will shortly continue contacts with Rafaela Pimenta, Micki’s agent, for the extension of her contract.