Mexico City.- The senator for the PAN, lilly tellezexpressed his solidarity and support for the journalist Ciro Gomez Leyvaafter he suffered an armed attack, assuring that the communicator lived by a miracle.

On his Twitter account, lilly tellez recognized the work of Ciro Gómez Leyvaindicating that the journalist was a key piece for the union in Mexico, highlighting the danger of being a journalist in the country.

“You are alive @CiroGomezL Thank God, it is a miracle that you live to tell the tale! You have all my support and solidarity; You are a brave and indispensable voice in our country, which is becoming more deadly for journalists every day. Mexico needs you, cheer up ”, he wrote.

Téllez, who worked professionally as a journalist for many years, was also the victim of an attack against him, where he was shot while driving through the streets of Mexico City on June 22, 2000.

Attack on Cyrus

This morning, Gomez Leyvaone of the most popular radio journalists in Mexico, denounced that two people shot at him with the “clear” intent to kill him.

“At 11:10 pm, 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the clear intent to kill me. The armor of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities, ”the communicator denounced on his Twitter account.

This morning López Obrador condemned this type of attackand affirmed that beyond generating “political instability”, it is “outrageous” that an attempt is made against the life of a person.

“Damage to a personality like Ciro generates a lot of political instability, the main thing is that no one should be bothered, harmed, and no one should be attacked, much less take their life, which is the most sacred thing. So I send you a hug, ”he settled.

Likewise, he specified that the case is already being investigated and some vehicles involved in the attack on the journalist have already been identified.