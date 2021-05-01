A small dog is paralyzed after a back injury. His new owner does not give up on him and looks for help – with success: dog Gizmo can walk again.

Newtownards – Gizmo should have died, but his mistress didn’t give up: After the Shih Tzu dog was partially paralyzed after a back injury, things weren’t good for him last year. His new owner was urged by veterinarians to put the 13-year-old dog grandpa to sleep. Fortunately, she did not listen to the advice of the veterinarians and sought help for her beloved four-legged friend in other ways.

After his injury, Gizmo was unable to use his hind legs, wag his tail or control his bladder. His feet were also clearly impaired, so that the dog could hardly move and was constantly dependent on the help of people.

Paralyzed dog owner: “I know he’s a little fighter”

His owner Amanda Large had previously noticed abnormalities on Gizmo’s intervertebral discs and took him to various vets. Although the doctors advised her to euthanize the aging dog, the Irish woman had the feeling that the animal still had enough will to live to keep fighting.

How dailystar.co.uk reported, she brought Gizmo to one holistic therapy. “To be honest, I can’t believe the progress we’ve made with the therapy. He’s doing better, ”said Large. At first she hoped that the dog could continue to live in a wheelchair.

Like humans, dogs can be both mental and spiritual physical disabilities too (* FR reported) that are either present from birth or form after accidents. To make life more comfortable for them, there are special harnesses, slings, buggies, vibration collars and the like.

For Gizmo it turned out better than hoped. A few weeks after starting therapy, little Shih Tzu started walking again and wagging his tail. “I know he’s a little fighter,” said Large. He proudly showed what he can already do, she says. “It is a miracle that he can walk again and it makes him visibly happy”. *FR is an offer from IPPEN.Media.