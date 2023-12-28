As “a miracle,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Glen Fifield defined it. the survival story of a man who was trapped in his vehicle for six days, only drinking rainwater to stay alive.

(Also: Migrant children in the US risk their lives on rooftops, this is how they work).

A pair of fishermen, identified as Mario García and Nivardo Delatorre, were in a ravine under the Interstate 94 highway bridge in Porter County (Indiana, United States), when they noticed an object that seemed to shine in the distance. .

The object was the crashed truck in which Matthew R. Reum, a 27-year-old man, was trappeda resident of Mishawaka, a nearby city.

(Also read: Military patrol in Bucaramanga ran over a stray dog ​​and fled without giving her help).

The truck was under the Interstate 94 highway bridge in Porter County (Indiana, United States). Photo: Porter County Police Dispatch

“I looked inside, I moved the airbag and there was a body there (…) I went to touch it and he turned around, he almost scared me to death because it was a bit shocking, but he was alive,” one of the fishermen told local media.

Reum told the authorities that he had been trapped there since December 20 and had been there for 6 days. After a rescue effort that lasted several hours, he was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South End and is now recovering, taking into account that he had to have a leg amputated and has multiple injuries and fractures in his body.

For his part, Glen Fifield pointed out that the fact that the man was still alive was “a miracle”, taking into account that the temperatures in those days were down to -2 degrees Celsius.

(We recommend: Family of driver injured on the road to Llano pronounced: 'No one has more pain.')

Likewise, rThey highlighted that it was thanks to the rainwater he drank during those six days that Reum was able to survive.

“No matter how difficult things get, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, sometimes in the least expected way,” were the words Matthew Reum wrote for doctors.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO