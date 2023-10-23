What did he say? Ale Fuller He caused great surprise among his followers by announcing his breakup with the lawyer Francesco Balbi. The former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, who was abroad for work, has just returned to Peru and the cameras of the Willax TV program captured Balbi going to the influencer’s apartment. The lawyer spoke for a moment with the reporter and it was broadcast in the preview that will be seen on Monday, October 23. The same thing happened with Ale Fuller, who pointed out that it is a memory that hurts him.

What did Ale Fuller say after his breakup with Francesco Balbi?

The popular ‘Rodriguistas’ shared a video with the host of ‘Love and fire’, in which Francesco Balbi was caught going to a nightclub with his friends. After being consulted about this fact, Ale Fuller replied:

“Ah, no, I didn’t know (laughs). It is a memory that hurts me a lot”, held. Fuller was also consulted about alleged infidelity on his part; However, the answer will not be known until Monday the 23rd.

What did Francesco Balbi say about his breakup with Ale Fuller?

Francesco Balbi He was captured at the door of the actress’s apartment after learning that she has returned to Peru. When asked by the reporter, Balbi responded that he is very fond of the woman he wanted to marry.

“I love Ale very much,” he said to the press man. “What went wrong?” asked the journalist. Unfortunately, the response could not be heard and will be broadcast on Monday’s program.