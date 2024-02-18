Putin said that the conflict in Ukraine is a matter of life and death for the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the historical part of his recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. The head of state explained the excitement around their conversation, spoke about the role of the Norman theory in the history of statehood and explained the significance of the situation around Ukraine for Russia.

According to the Russian leader, if the West looks at what is happening in Ukraine as an opportunity to improve its tactical position, then for Moscow “this is fate, this is a matter of life and death.”

“I wanted people who would [интервью Карлсону] listen, we understood this,” Putin added.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The President explained the purpose of the historical part in an interview with Carlson

The Russian leader noted that the historical part was intended to help the West understand the thinking of Russians.

The President emphasized that the history of the United States goes back over 300 years, and in the interview he spoke about events that took place since 862. Putin suggested that for this reason it was difficult for Americans to understand him.

But still, I think that for ourselves, and even more so for listeners and viewers abroad, it is still important to understand our train of thought, to understand our state, to understand how sensitive and important it is for our country – everything that is happening in the Ukrainian direction Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin appreciated the role of the Norman theory in the history of Russian statehood

The President pointed out that the history of Russia and the origins of Russian statehood is much deeper than the Norman theory, which is only one of the versions.

“Even if we adhere to the Norman theory, if the Novgorodians invited Rurik to be an arbiter and external defender, then Novgorod also existed, at a minimum, and had the opportunity to invite him. Therefore, in fact, the roots of Russian statehood are, of course, much deeper,” the president explained his words given during an interview with Carlson.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, Putin recalled that the great Russian scientist Mikhail Vasilyevich Lomonosov held a different point of view and was an outspoken critic of the Norman theory. The politician noted that, most likely, Lomonosov was right that “Russian statehood arose earlier or arose earlier.”

The Russian leader explained the excitement surrounding his interview with Carlson

According to Putin, great interest in the interview is due to people's desire to know the truth.

To be honest, I don’t know, I don’t have an exact answer. But I can assume that this is due to the desire of many people both in our country and in the world to get an alternative point of view and find out the truth Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The interview between Putin and Carlson was published on the journalist’s website and on his account on the social network X on the night of February 9. The conversation lasted 2 hours 7 minutes and 18 seconds. The American journalist's first question was about a possible US strike on Russia.

Within a few hours, the video recording received tens of millions of views, and Putin and Carlson became the most mentioned people on social networks.