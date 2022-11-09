Vice President-Elect and Transition Team Coordinator, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said on Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) that the Ministry of Defense report on electronic voting machines is a matter for the Judiciary. The release of the document is expected for this Wednesday (9.nov).

🇧🇷I have no information about this report. Now, who takes care of this is the Judiciary, which has a specialized justice for this, which is the Electoral Justice”, said Alckmin upon arriving at the hotel where he is staying in Brasília.

Also on Tuesday (Nov 8), in an interview with journalists, the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, did not respond whether it recognizes the result of the election for president. He said he will await the presentation of the report produced by the military.

At the meeting, Valdemar celebrated the growth of “Bolsonarism” and announced the new candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the Planalto in 2026. He also said that he had invited the Chief Executive to assume the honorary presidency of his party and compose the national executive.

Asked if the acronym would support Bolsonaro if he questions the result of the elections, Valdemar said that the chief executive is the “captain” of the party. 🇧🇷Bolsonaro is our captain, let’s follow him in whatever it takes”, he said, despite saying that, at the moment, the acronym does not intend to question the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Later, in reaction to the speech of Valdemar, the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid that not recognizing the election result is “absurd” is “coup attempt🇧🇷

🇧🇷this is absurd […] Do you want to question the result after all this time? This for me has only one name: attempted coup”, Gleisi told journalists on the way out of the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, headquarters of the transition office.

As found out the Power 360to wave an institutional gesture towards the Legislative and the Judiciary, in the coming days, the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), should meet with the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes; and the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Rosa Weber.