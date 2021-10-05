It’s the manhunt that abandoned poor Willow in the middle of the night: the security cameras caught the whole scene

The story of the cat Willow it has spread on the web in the last few hours and has infuriated thousands of people. The one who was supposed to be his human dad, one night he decided to get rid of him and has him abandoned outside a shelter, inside a cage.

Credit: pixabay.com

The poor animal was for 10 hours under the scorching sun, without food and without water. The man’s cowardly gesture occurred around midnight, before the shelter was closed. If a passer-by hadn’t noticed him and called the volunteers, Willow would have stayed in that cage for about 30 hours and maybe he would have died of thirst or from being too hot.

After the alarm, the volunteers immediately rushed to his rescue and welcomed him inside the structure, where he was refreshed and cared for. Fortunately, the cat was confused and scared, but his health was good.

Pictures of the man who abandoned Willow

Thanks to surveillance cameras, rescuers found out what had happened. From the images yes glimpses a man that around midnight leaves the cage outside the door of a shelter. Perhaps he thought that leaving him there would make him feel right with his conscience and he was too cowardly to leave him directly in the safe hands of the volunteers.

The association has requested theintervention of the authorities, who are now trying to track down that man. His images were also spread on social networks, so that anyone who recognizes it, can provide useful information. The intent of the volunteers is certainly not to return Willow to him, but to report it for the gesture committed. Abandoning animals is a real crime, especially when it puts the animal’s life at risk. This cat really risked dying from dehydration.

Credit: pixabay.com

Thanks to the wonderful volunteers, the cat will be able to have one second chance to be happy.

