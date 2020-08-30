After several waves of heatwaves, the meadows are completely yellowed by the drought, but the French forests are also suffering.

Despite the rains of his last days, the woods creak under the footsteps of walkers, in the forest of Fontainebleau. The ferns are already scorched, dead leaves litter the ground. “Everything is accentuated by this phenomenon of drought”, laments François Faucon, forestry technician at the ONF in Fontainebleau. “We realize overall that we have an aspect of the fall forest that arrives almost two months earlier than expected.”

There was 20% less rain this summer, according to the latest figures from Météo France. The heat and lack of rain this summer accelerates the rhythm of the seasons. Some trees do not resist: they dry up on the stalk. “We have in places more wasting than before, explains the technician. The Scots pine is very concerned since it is a Nordic pine, the birches have partly lost their leaves … “

François Faucon, forestry technician at the ONF, and Lieutenant Colonel Olivier Compta, from the SDISS of Seine-et-Marne, in the forest of Fontainebleau. (ANNE-LAURE BARRAL / RADIO FRANCE)

For Lieutenant Colonel Olivier Compta, of the SDISS of Seine-et-Marne, these dry trees, this scorched vegetation, it is even more flammable material. Ten of the 22,000 hectares of forests in Fontainebleau went up in smoke this summer. Nothing to do with the hundreds who burned near Istres this month, but the Ile-de-France firefighter was still surprised by the nature of the fires. “The particularity of Fontainebleau is that the soil is peat, explains the lieutenant colonel. It is therefore very smoke-producing and not necessarily with a lot of flames … So when you are in a period of drought, the peat, which is no longer humid, provides additional fuel. “

Olivier Compta shows around him “the fern which normally is very, very green. You see that it is very brown, very dry, it is ready to burn and therefore it already makes a first fuel which allows the fire to advance quickly.”

The trees, some of which cannot stand drought, roast on the spot, and make little walking matches that are begging to burn.Lieutenant Colonel Olivier Comptato franceinfo

Even if the vegetation recovers its rights after the fire. François Faucon walks through the plots burnt this summer, a little annoyed. “It’s a little sad though, he laments, it is a very beautiful, dry moor, which sheltered protected and rare species on the massif, such as the pitchou warbler. We can say that in part, the birds have managed to leave, on the other hand we are much less sure for small animals. “

Ten hectares of the Fontainebleau forest burned down in the summer of 2020 (ANNE-LAURE BARRAL / RADIO FRANCE)

The Ile-de-France forest will not immediately resemble the massifs of south-eastern France, but while waiting for the firefighters, they are strengthening their means of intervention: more water points, more air resources. They are inspired by their southern colleague and have even tested the intervention of canadair.