During the announcement of investments in federal educational institutions in Ceará, the PT member criticized the elite and those trained at USP

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (June 20, 2024) that it is a lie that the poor are “dumber” than the rich. During the announcement of investments in federal educational institutions in Ceará, the PT member criticized the elite and those trained in the USP (University of Sao Paulo).

“We want to have the right to compete with him [rico] in the entrance exam, sorry, in Enem [Exame Nacional do Ensino Médio]. He wants to have the chance to compete, sit side by side and see who studied the most. They say that poor people are dumber than rich people, that’s a lie.”he said.

During his visit to Fortaleza (CE), Lula announced R$779 million for the “expansion and consolidation of federal educational and health institutions in Ceará”. The resources come from the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

CRITICISM OF THE ELITE AND USP

In his speech, the PT member criticized the Brazilian elite and its contribution to the “problem” of education in Brazil. According to the president, the richest never cared about Brazilian institutions because their children went to study outside the country.

Lula also said that USP, which recently lost its position as the best university in Latin America to UBA (University of Buenos Aires), from Argentina, trained many intellectuals who governed Brazil, but who “forgot” of the people.

“USP is still the best university in the country today and to this day it still trains many extraordinary intellectuals, businesspeople, economists, philosophers, historians, in other words, it trains intelligence in this country and for a long time this intelligence governed this country. And that is why the people were forgotten”, he said.

Watch the event (1h46min):