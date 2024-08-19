Mexico City.- The reform of the Judicial Branch will not only affect the judicial career, but also eliminate funds and trusts, said workers of the Judicial Branch at the San Lázaro headquarters in Mexico City, who began an indefinite strike early this morning.

“There has been a lot of talk that it will not affect workers; that their labor rights will be respected, and that is a big lie,” said Patricia Aguayo, secretary of the Tenth Collegiate Labor Court of the First Circuit.

“The first labor right that will affect us is to take away our judicial career; something for which we are constantly studying, preparing, attending training courses, specialization, and that today they want to take away because the president thought that judges and magistrates should be chosen through votes. “(They say) that all that money (from the funds) will be collected and sent to the Federal Treasury or the Treasury Department so that the federal Executive can use that money. It is our money, that here in China is called theft, and don’t tell me that it is not an infringement of workers’ rights.”

The protester said that around 55 thousand workers of the Federal Judicial Branch began the strike against the reform of the Judicial Branch.

These are workers from the 32 judicial circuits that exist throughout the country, he said. He specified that 3,500 workers in San Lázaro are participating in the strike. In addition, he indicated that they are preparing a document that they will take to the Chamber of Deputies. “What we want is for the judicial career to be respected; for the judicial school and the competitive examinations to continue in order to be able to ascend to the categories of judges and magistrates, for our salaries not to be reduced in any way, nor the benefits that we have included in the general working conditions, which are labor prerogatives that have been won over many years and which are our acquired rights that we have,” he added.