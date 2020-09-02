The oldest international film festival is held for ten days. A 77th edition that will not be quite like the others because of the coronavirus crisis

It is the first major film festival to be held “in public” since the coronavirus crisis. The 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival begins on Wednesday September 2 and will last ten days, until the awarding of the Golden Lion on Saturday September 12. “We couldn’t not do it” explains festival director Alberto Barbera.

The president of the Biennale which organizes the Mostra, Roberto Cicutto, believes on the Sky channel that Venice can be a model for the future: “This Mostra forces us to return to the very nature of the International Festival of Cinematographic Art. If we are judged on the quality of the films and not on the absence of the stars, it will already be a good result!” For Roberto Cicutto, this edition will be “a kind of laboratory for the future because, beyond the festival, the presence of an audience in cultural events is particularly important, and we will demonstrate that it is possible, with restrictions of course!“

“We hope to be successful in helping others do like us, if all goes well”, continues the president of the Biennale. “The others” are the seven directors of the major film festivals in Europe. They are present in Venice, like Thierry Frémaux who could not organize the Cannes festival this year. On the other hand, there are fewer stars than usual, and also fewer American blockbusters: in the United States, film releases have been postponed for the moment.

More than 50 countries are represented in the program this year, 18 films are in the running for a Golden Lion, and it is the Italian actress Anna Foglietta, the godmother of the Mostra, who will open and close the festival in ten days. : “I am going to speak about the human being who has lived this confinement, this suspended time. Of course, I will pay tribute to all the victims of the coronavirus because I think it is the time to do it. We celebrate the life in through those who sacrificed theirs. “

We artists must also convey the desire and enthusiasm to bring people back to theaters. We can go, the rooms are open. We can do it !Anna Foglietta, godmother of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival

The rooms of the Mostra are accessible to festival-goers but their capacity is reduced, a mask must be worn, the temperature is also taken and a test is even compulsory for festival-goers from a country that is not part of the Schengen area. Very strict access conditions, visitors will not even be able to see the red carpet, and to avoid crowds a wall of two meters is erected in front of the Palais du Cinéma.

Cinema: the Venice Film Festival in the time of the Covid – Report by Bruce de Galzain