In Boulogne-Billancourt, certain pottery workshops had to refuse registration requests due to an exceptional number of people. Choir and theater lessons are also very busy but the obligation to wear a mask divides.

There is a kind of back-to-school tune, less melancholy, at the pottery sculpture workshop of the association “Les Artistes en Grass” in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine). Coronavrus crisis and holidays oblige, the potters and amateur potters had not seen each other for six months. Capucine, arrived in advance, resumes the work started in March. “There I’m trying to make a dancer a little bit graceful, but right now she’s a little rude. There is work, the young woman has fun. We will find people who we missed during the entire period of confinement, then the school holidays. “

It is a happiness. Besides, I come back intensely, twice a week instead of once.Capucine, pupil of a pottery classto franceinfo

Paola’s pottery classes are already full: “To our surprise, we have a huge number of requests and the evening classes are full, full. We even have to refuse people.” For other associations or activities, it will be more complicated with health protocols to follow. Benoît, of the theater company “Les bêtes de Seine”, does not see himself rehearsing with a mask. “The theater is still, to a large extent, facial expressions. Rehearse with a mask or you don’t see how your partner reacts … In the theater, we are close.”

The actors will decide by vote if they will wear the mask.

The older choristers decided to sing masked, even if, of course, theAlleluia de Handel will lose some of its luster. The singers haven’t seen each other since March, so they haven’t rehearsed. The remote choir, it does not really work for the president of the association, Xavier Lehman. “We did some tests using Zoom. It can’t work because there are shifts, desynchronization of the different desks. It’s very complicated.”

The choristers will have to split into two groups to resume rehearsals next week. There remains the question of shows. “Les bêtes de scène” have canceled several performances, both choral and theater. They hope to perform in public again in June, but it’s still with a big question mark.

Apprentice potters, choristers, actors: the return of associations as told by Alain Gastal